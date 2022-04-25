Israel to respond to any rocket fire from Lebanon, military spokesperson says

IDF Spokesperson Ran Kochav said in an interview to Ynet on Monday, that the military has numerous responses to the rocket fire from Lebanon.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter





A rocket was launched late on Sunday towards the western Galilee and landed in an open field causing no injuries or damage.

3 צפייה בגלריה IDF Spokesperson General Ran Kochav ( Photo: Yair Sagi )





"We have a number of tools in our arsenal," Kochav said. "Some of them are immediate responses and others, covert ones."

Kochav said the IDF would not allow a continuation of fire and will respond accordingly.

"We are adamant that the next weeks remain perfectly quiet in the north. That is our mission," he said.

Israel will mark Holocaust Memorial Day later this week and on next week will mark IDF Memorial Day and Independence Day.

Kochav said that no group has claimed responsibility for the rocket launch but estimated that a Palestinian faction operating in southern Lebanon was behind the fire that was a show of solidarity with the protests at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem, in recent weeks as well as the Rocket fire from Gaza.

3 צפייה בגלריה IDF artillery fires towards south Lebanon in response to rocket fire on Sunday ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

He conceded that Hamas operatives across the northern border, numbering in the hundreds, may have launched the rocket. "There is clearly a connection between the southern and northern fronts," he said.

"We are not all that interested in who did the actual firing. We are more focused on protecting the country from on all fronts from the Islamic Jihad, rogue factions, Hezbollah or anyone else, our mission is to protect Israeli citizens and we are prepared for any scenario," he said.

Kochav said the IDF will embark on a military campaign if that will be needed.

"We will not hesitate," he said. "I want to make clear to Israelis and to our enemies in Gaza, Lebanon or elsewhere that we will not allow rocket fire," he said.

3 צפייה בגלריה Iron Dome missile defense system activated against rocket fired from Gaza on Thursday ( Photo: Rafi Sasson )

Kochav said Israel saw the Gaza ruling Hamas group responsible for all attacks from the Strip.

"We see Hamas also influencing events on the West Bank, on Temple Mount and in south Lebanon," he said.











