Israel signs gas deal with Egypt, becomes major energy exporter
With expected boon, Israel plans to wean itself off coal and potentially revolutionize its economy, potentially aided by EU as it aims to reduce dependence on Russian gas with new delivery routes, something that could also curtail Iranian ambitions to use Syria as gateway to Mediterranean
Associated Press |
Updated: 12.16.19 , 21:08
Israel became a major energy exporter for the first time on Monday after signing a permit to export natural gas to Egypt.