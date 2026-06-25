Earthquake strikes Venezuela: 'Even worse than 1967', resident says as Caracas evacuates

A strong 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck north-central Venezuela on Wednesday night, west of the capital Caracas, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Residents in neighboring Colombia also reported feeling tremors from the quake, which occurred about an hour west of Valencia at a depth of 13 km (8 miles).

Gallery Emergency services work at the site of a collapsed building after a strong earthquake shook north-central Venezuela ( Photo: Reuters )

Residents in Caracas rushed to evacuate buildings as the shaking hit, with emergency services deployed across parts of the capital. Fire trucks were seen on the streets and some buildings sustained visible damage, according to Reuters witnesses and video footage.

“This earthquake was horrible, even worse than the one in 1967,” said Maria Romero, an 80-year-old pensioner on the south side of Caracas, who was helped out of her building by police.

One witness in Valencia, west of Caracas, described structural damage inside their home.

“Several walls in my building broke open or cracks formed,” the witness said. “As soon as it stopped (shaking) my husband and I evacuated.”

People react as they gather after an earthquake, in Caracas, Venezuela ( Photo: REUTERS/Gaby Oraa TPX )

Many residents lost power or internet service immediately after the quake. Other witnesses reported cracked walls, shattered glass and structural damage in residential buildings, with parts of the capital left without electricity.

The earthquake struck while many Venezuelans were at home during a public holiday marking an 1821 military victory that secured independence from Spain.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami threat for Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, warning that islands off Venezuela, including Aruba, Curaçao and Bonaire, could also face hazardous waves.