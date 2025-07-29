From Hamas captivity to the Champs-Élysées

Fifty-four-year-old Ofer Kalderon spent 484 excruciating days in Hamas captivity. He was starved, humiliated, and even believed his children had not survived the massacre.

Today, Kalderon is once again embracing his passion for cycling, riding tall and proud along the Champs-Élysées in Paris, France.

FREED HOSTAGE RIDES AGAIN ( ILTV )

Before October 7, Kalderon was well known around his kibbutz as a dedicated cyclist. Whenever he could, he would ride around Nir Oz and across the country, serving as a symbol of athleticism for his community.

Now, Kalderon has become an international symbol of resilience, perseverance, and strength.

His trip to Paris was made possible by fellow cyclist and Canadian businessman Sylvan Adams. Adams connected with Kalderon after his release and knew that bringing him to the Tour de France would be a full-circle moment. The two were seen biking together through the streets of Paris.

Kalderon was kidnapped from his home in Nir Oz on October 7. His children—16-year-old Sahar Kalderon and 12-year-old Erez Kalderon—were also abducted but released in the first phase of the initial hostage deal in November 2023.