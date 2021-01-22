IDF intercepts drone that infiltrated Israeli airspace from Lebanon

IDF forces on Friday intercepted a drone that infiltrated Israeli airspace from Lebanon.
The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said that the drone, on which no explosives were found, was under surveillance throughout the entire incident. The drone was shot down after crossing about 150 meters (500 feet) into Israeli territory in the area of Kibbutz Hanita in the Western Galilee.
Troops collected the debris for further inspection and to determine whether the drone was launched by members of the Hezbollah terrorist group.