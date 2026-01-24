US special envoys in Israel to discuss Gaza’s future amid ceasefire strains and border plans

US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were in Israel on Saturday for meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with talks focused primarily on Gaza, according to people familiar with the discussions.

US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were in Israel on Saturday for meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with talks focused primarily on Gaza, according to people familiar with the discussions.

US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were in Israel on Saturday for meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with talks focused primarily on Gaza, according to people familiar with the discussions.

The visit comes as Washington advances plans for a rebuilt “New Gaza,” including residential towers, data centers and seaside resorts, part of President Donald Trump’s effort to stabilize an Israel-Hamas ceasefire that has been repeatedly strained by violations.

The visit comes as Washington advances plans for a rebuilt “New Gaza,” including residential towers, data centers and seaside resorts, part of President Donald Trump’s effort to stabilize an Israel-Hamas ceasefire that has been repeatedly strained by violations.

The visit comes as Washington advances plans for a rebuilt “New Gaza,” including residential towers, data centers and seaside resorts, part of President Donald Trump’s effort to stabilize an Israel-Hamas ceasefire that has been repeatedly strained by violations.