US special envoys in Israel to discuss Gaza’s future amid ceasefire strains and border plans

US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were in Israel on Saturday for meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with talks focused primarily on Gaza, according to people familiar with the discussions.
The visit comes as Washington advances plans for a rebuilt “New Gaza,” including residential towers, data centers and seaside resorts, part of President Donald Trump’s effort to stabilize an Israel-Hamas ceasefire that has been repeatedly strained by violations.
Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
On Thursday, Ali Shaath, head of a US-backed transitional Palestinian committee designated to temporarily administer Gaza, said the Rafah border crossing with Egypt is expected to reopen next week. The crossing is effectively the only route in or out of Gaza for most of its more than 2 million residents.
Israeli officials want to limit the number of Palestinians entering Gaza through Rafah to ensure that more people exit than return, sources briefed on the matter said ahead of the planned reopening.