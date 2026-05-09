Report: Israel built secret Iraq base, struck forces that nearly exposed it

and carried out airstrikes against Iraqi forces that nearly discovered it at the start of the war, people familiar with the matter, including senior U.S. officials, told The Wall Street Journal.

and carried out airstrikes against Iraqi forces that nearly discovered it at the start of the war, people familiar with the matter, including senior U.S. officials, told The Wall Street Journal.

According to the sources, Israel built the facility shortly before the war began, with U.S. knowledge. It housed special forces and served as a logistics hub for the air force. Rescue teams were also stationed there in case Israeli pilots were shot down. No Israeli pilots were downed during the war.

According to the sources, Israel built the facility shortly before the war began, with U.S. knowledge. It housed special forces and served as a logistics hub for the air force. Rescue teams were also stationed there in case Israeli pilots were shot down. No Israeli pilots were downed during the war.

According to the sources, Israel built the facility shortly before the war began, with U.S. knowledge. It housed special forces and served as a logistics hub for the air force. Rescue teams were also stationed there in case Israeli pilots were shot down. No Israeli pilots were downed during the war.

, Israel offered to help, but American forces rescued the crew themselves. However, according to the report, Israel did carry out airstrikes to help secure the rescue operation.

, Israel offered to help, but American forces rescued the crew themselves. However, according to the report, Israel did carry out airstrikes to help secure the rescue operation.