Report: Israel built secret Iraq base, struck forces that nearly exposed it

Israel established a secret military outpost in the Iraqi desert to support its air campaign against Iran and carried out airstrikes against Iraqi forces that nearly discovered it at the start of the war, people familiar with the matter, including senior U.S. officials, told The Wall Street Journal.
According to the sources, Israel built the facility shortly before the war began, with U.S. knowledge. It housed special forces and served as a logistics hub for the air force. Rescue teams were also stationed there in case Israeli pilots were shot down. No Israeli pilots were downed during the war.
When a U.S. F-15 was shot down near Isfahan, Israel offered to help, but American forces rescued the crew themselves. However, according to the report, Israel did carry out airstrikes to help secure the rescue operation.
The Journal said the Israeli base was nearly exposed in early March. Iraqi state media reported that a local shepherd spotted unusual military activity in the area, including helicopter flights, and that the Iraqi army sent forces to investigate. According to one official, Israel drove them away with airstrikes. Iraq’s government condemned the attack at the time, saying an Iraqi soldier was killed.
First published: 21:24, 05.09.26