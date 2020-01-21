Iran asks U.S., France for equipment to download downed plane's black boxes

Iran has requested equipment it says it needs from U.S. and French authorities to download information from black boxes on a downed Ukrainian passenger plane but Tehran had not yet received a positive response, the Iranian civil aviation body said.

