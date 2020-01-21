Iran asks U.S., France for equipment to download downed plane's black boxes

Iran has requested equipment it says it needs from U.S. and French authorities to download information from black boxes on a downed Ukrainian passenger plane but Tehran had not yet received a positive response, the Iranian civil aviation body said.
Canada, Ukraine and other nations who had citizens on the flight in which all 176 people aboard were killed when it was accidentally shot down on Jan. 8 have asked Iran to send the flight data and voice recorders to experts abroad for analysis.
First published: 09:11 , 01.21.20