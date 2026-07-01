Two Empire State Building climbers unfurl peace banner, stage proposal at spire

Two people climbed to the highest point of the Empire State Building’s towering spire in New York City on Wednesday, unfurled a large banner calling for world peace and then staged a marriage proposal at the top of the landmark.

The pair, wearing black sleeveless clothing, held onto the skyscraper’s antenna spire near the glowing red light at its tip, about 1,454 feet (443 meters) above the sidewalks of Midtown Manhattan.

Empire State Building climber unfurls peace banner, then proposes at top of spire

They displayed a black banner with white capital letters that read: “When the power of love beats the love of power, the world knows peace.”

The incident happened around noon, according to CBS News New York. It was not immediately clear how the two managed to reach the top of the radio and television transmission tower.

Video from the scene showed the pair high above the observation deck, where visitors could be seen moving around normally below at the start of the incident.

After the banner was displayed, the man proposed to the woman at the top of the spire.

An NYPD helicopter responded to the scene. At about 12:35 p.m., the two began descending from the top of the tower, CBS News New York reported.