Israeli man, 34, drowns at Cyprus beach

A 34-year-old Israeli man from Jerusalem drowned at a beach in the coastal city of Limassol, Cyprus, the Israeli emergency response organization ZAKA said early Wednesday.

ZAKA said it was working with the Foreign Ministry and Cypriot authorities to assist the man's family and complete the procedures required to repatriate his body for burial in Israel.

Limassol, Cyprus ( Photo: Shutterstock )

The organization did not provide details about the circumstances of the drowning, and Cypriot authorities had not immediately released additional information.

Cyprus is one of the most popular overseas destinations for Israelis because of its close proximity, with direct flights from Israel taking about an hour. Thousands of Israelis visit the Mediterranean island each year for vacations, business trips and family travel.

Under Israeli practice, the Foreign Ministry assists the families of citizens who die abroad by coordinating with local authorities and facilitating the return of their remains for burial in Israel.