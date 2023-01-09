Iran on agenda when U.S. national security adviser visits Israel

Iran's nuclear program and threats posed by Tehran will be discussed when U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan travels to Israel to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

"I'll be going to Israel and that will be a substantial topic of conversation when I go," he said.

2 View gallery U. S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan ( Photo: AFP )

Speaking to reporters traveling with President Joe Biden on a trip to Mexico City, Sullivan did not say when his trip would take place. A National Security Council spokesperson said dates were still being worked out.

Sullivan said efforts to revive an Iran nuclear deal opposed by Israel had been set aside for now while Washington pressures Iran to stop sending drones to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine and seeks to stop a crackdown on Iranian demonstrators.

Israel has opposed Biden's attempts to revive the Iran nuclear deal, concerned that it will not stop Tehran's development of a nuclear weapon.

2 View gallery U. S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan ( Photo: Reuters )

"We'll have the opportunity to engage deeply with the new Israeli government on the threat posed by Iran. And I think we share the same fundamental objectives. And we will work through any differences we have on tactics, the same way that we have over the course of the past two years," Sullivan said.

In Jerusalem, Netanyahu said he would discuss Iran with the American team.