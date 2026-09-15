Palestinian-American Press TV reporter detained near Bethlehem on suspected espionage

Israeli troops detained Palestinian-American journalist Naqaa Hamed, a correspondent for Iran’s Press TV, at a checkpoint southeast of Bethlehem on Tuesday evening, with IDF sources saying she is suspected of cooperating with an enemy entity and may also be under suspicion of espionage.

Hamed was stopped at a temporary checkpoint near Tekoa, southeast of Bethlehem. Military sources said there was information implicating her in cooperation with an enemy entity because of her work for the Iranian broadcaster, and that the case may also involve suspected espionage.

Naqaa Hamed ( Photo: PressTV )

Iranian media reported Hamed’s detention, noting that she works for Press TV, which also distributes content in Hebrew on Telegram.

Hamed’s family said she was detained while returning from reporting on what they described as harm to Palestinians in the West Bank. Her mother claimed Hamed had been targeted by what she called an Israeli “incitement campaign” following her reporting from the village of Qusra.

Press TV said one of Hamed’s colleagues reported that she was traveling with a camera crew when Israeli forces stopped them at a checkpoint.

According to the Iranian outlet, the crew was searched before Hamed was detained and the cameramen were released.

Hamed has previously reported extensively from the West Bank for Press TV. The network said she was injured in December while reporting live from the Qalandiya refugee camp after Israeli forces fired rubber bullets.