No flights, roads closed and panic shopping: Severe storm hits US

There is a storm paralyzing the United States: The extreme cold wave affecting roughly half the country’s population is causing severe economic disruptions and damage that cannot yet be fully quantified, but is expected to be highly significant.

4 View gallery Snow covers roads in Oklahoma ( Photo: Alonzo Adams )

Air travel across the U.S. nearly ground to a halt Sunday, as airlines canceled more than 8,800 flights, bringing the total number of cancellations since the weekend to nearly 14,000. Memphis, Oklahoma City, Dallas–Fort Worth, LaGuardia, Boston Logan and Newark Liberty were among the airports affected. Airlines waived cancellation fees and urged passengers to rebook for safer days, while the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey opened emergency centers at three airports to assist stranded travelers.

Power outages mirrored the chaos in aviation. By early evening Saturday, about 130,000 people were without electricity, mainly in Texas, Louisiana and Virginia. “We have tens of thousands of people in southern states who have been affected and lost power. Utility crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told Sky News. Federal officials said 50,000 utility workers had been pre-positioned in 36 states, and 30 search-and-rescue teams were on standby.

4 View gallery Snow falls in Nashville ( Photo: George Walker IV/AP )

The outages followed relentless ice accumulation, which the National Weather Service warned could exceed three centimeters from eastern Texas to North Carolina, bringing down trees and power lines. Forecasters said subfreezing temperatures would slow repairs and could leave hundreds of thousands without power for days.

The National Weather Service advised households to stock up on at least three days’ worth of food and water and to protect pipes from bursting. Grocery stores saw a surge in shopping even before the first snowflakes fell. In Arlington, Virginia, poultry coolers were nearly empty, and staples such as water, bread and toilet paper vanished from shelves across southern states.

“The fear of running out of essential goods and the subconscious fear that others have already bought them can turn panic buying into a self-fulfilling prophecy,” said Professor Hersh Shefrin, a behavioral economics expert, in an interview with USA Today. Supermarket chains rushed to put batteries, blankets, and canned goods on display, as shoppers feared isolation due to power outages or road closures.