Israeli man charged in Australia over role in murder of woman found at landfill

A Melbourne woman who disappeared last month was allegedly murdered by her “sugar daddy,” whose friend, an Israeli man, is accused of helping him dispose of her body, according to police documents released by the Melbourne Magistrates' Court on Wednesday evening.

The remains, believed to belong to 19-year-old Isla Bell, were found in a trash site Tuesday morning, though formal identification is pending. According to the indictment, Marat Ganiev, 53, is accused of killing Bell just after midnight on October 7, days before her 20th birthday, while his friend, Eyal Yaffe, 57, allegedly assisted in covering up the crime.

3 View gallery Isla Bell

Australian media reported that Bell was last seen leaving her Brunswick home on October 4. In a message sent to a friend shortly before her death, Bell described Ganiev as “the best Russian sugar daddy” who was lavishing her with gifts and had saved her from "sex traffickers."

Authorities believe Bell was killed in Ganiev’s apartment kitchen. Surveillance footage reportedly showed her entering his residence on October 5, with no evidence of her leaving. Police allege that Ganiev, a reported heroin addict, and Yaffe placed Bell’s body in a fridge, which was moved to other locations around Melbourne.

On November 18, a man discovered the fridge on the street and, after unwrapping it, discarded a bag from inside, thinking it contained animal remains. He left the fridge on the street of a Melbourne suburb, where police found it the next day. Bell’s remains were later identified at a landfill in Dandenong, another Melbourne suburb.

3 View gallery Eyal Yaffe

3 View gallery Marat Ganiev

Ganiev faces charges of murder. Yaffe, who police say planned to flee to Bulgaria, has been charged with being an accessory after the fact. In court, Yaffe reportedly admitted to disposing of Bell’s body but denied involvement in the killing. He was seen smiling and interacting with guards and family members during his court appearance.

Bell’s mother, Justine Spokes, paid tribute to her daughter on the day her body was found. “Cherished forever and suffering no more,” she said. “I am so sorry I could not protect you, that your experience of the world was cruel and unsafe. Despite your challenges, you lived bravely, stood up for what was right and remained the kindest human, the gentlest soul… With the deepest love and respect, your Mumma.”

