Woman attacked with axe in her home in Jerusalem's Old City, suspect flees

A woman in her 70s was attacked with an axe in the Old City of Jerusalem Wednesday evening and was moderately injured. Magen David Adom personnel provided her with medical treatment at the scene. The suspect arrived at the woman's apartment, attacked her, removed the hoodie he was wearing and fled. At this time, the circumstances of the incident are unclear.

The woman attacked with an axe was evacuated though the alleyways of Jerusalem's Old City ( Video: Magen David Adom )

"The suspect arrived at a house in the Old City of Jerusalem armed with an axe, attacked a woman and fled the scene," according to police. "Numerous police forces from the Jerusalem District under the command of the District Commander were called to the scene and are currently working in the area to locate the suspect and clarify the circumstances of the incident."

2 View gallery Security forces search for the attacker ( Photo: Gil Yohanan )

The police later reported that "many police and Border Guard forces closed off the scene of the incident, and the forensic officers began collecting evidence at the scene. In the meantime, the district commander conducted an initial assessment of the situation at the scene together with the district command staff, during which he directed the use of all means and forces in order to locate the suspect who fled."

The woman was taken to Shaare Zedek Hospital in the city. The report of the attack was received by MDA's 101 hotline in the Jerusalem area, about a woman who was attacked on Or HaChaim Street in the Old City.

2 View gallery The axe used in the attack

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Senior MDA paramedic Yossi Kasuto said: "I arrived at the scene and saw a woman about 50 years old, fully conscious. She was lying with injuries to her upper body. I gave her life-saving medical treatment and we transferred her to the special MDA ATV that evacuated her through the narrow alleyways of Jerusalem, while treating her, to an intensive care vehicle that was waiting at the Zion Gate, and from there we evacuated her while continuing medical treatment to the hospital, with her condition moderate and stable."

More details will be provided as they become available.