Pope Leo recovering in Rome hospital after cancer diagnosis

Pope Leo XIV spent a peaceful night in hospital after undergoing surgery for lung cancer, the Vatican said Wednesday, adding that further information about the 71-year-old pontiff's condition would be released later in the day.

Leo was diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma, the most common type of lung cancer, after doctors removed the lower lobe of his right lung during an operation Tuesday at Rome's Gemelli Hospital. The diagnosis, suspected during preliminary examinations, was confirmed through tissue analysis performed during surgery.

Pope Leo XIV ( Photo: REUTERS / Remo Casilli )

The operation lasted approximately 90 minutes and was completed without complications, according to a statement issued by Stefano Margaritora, the surgeon who led the procedure, and Luigi Carbone, the pope's personal physician. Leo spent about three hours in the operating room before regaining consciousness and returning to his hospital room.

Doctors removed the entire lower lobe of the right lung in an effort to eliminate the cancerous tissue. The human lungs have five lobes, three on the right and two on the left. The Vatican has not disclosed the tumor's precise size or whether cancer cells were found in nearby lymph nodes, factors that could influence the pontiff's prognosis and any need for additional treatment.

Leo was admitted to the hospital Tuesday after a small, localized growth was discovered during routine medical examinations. He had publicly disclosed the finding Sunday, saying doctors believed it was best to remove the nodule because of its early detection.

The Vatican previously said the pope was expected to remain hospitalized for approximately one week. All his public engagements have been canceled through October 20.