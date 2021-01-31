Iran hosts Afghan Taliban leader as peace talks stalled

Iran has hosted the political leader of Afghanistan's Taliban during the past week, offering Tehran's own help as a mediator in peace talks between the insurgents and the Afghan government that have become stalled in Qatar.

