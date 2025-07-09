How climate change is reshaping coastlines—and communities

Madison Lewis' work is helping to  understand how something like cliff erosion or collapse can ripple through a community’s well-being

Maayan Hoffman, ILTV|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Maayan Hoffman
Haifa
Science
Maccabi Haifa
environment
Health
ILTV
A unique research project at the University of Haifa is diving into the connection between public health and marine science, exploring how coastal cliff collapses—often triggered by climate change—are affecting communities around the world.
Watch previous episodes of the ILTV News Podcast:
Dr. Shirra Freeman, co-director of the university’s International MPH Program, and recent program graduate Madison Lewis, have teamed up to assess the broad health and societal impacts of these geological events. Lewis is conducting a systematic review that considers not only physical risks but also the economic, mental health, and tourism-related consequences of cliff collapses.
“There are very few people who can bring together knowledge of health economics and environmental impact,” said Freeman. “Madison’s work is helping us understand how something like cliff erosion or collapse can ripple through a community’s well-being.”
The pair joined the ILTV News Podcast this week to discuss their work.
Watch the full episode:
ILTV PODCAST_ SHORA_AND_MADDISON
(ILTV)
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""