How climate change is reshaping coastlines—and communities

A unique research project at the University of Haifa is diving into the connection between public health and marine science, exploring how coastal cliff collapses—often triggered by climate change—are affecting communities around the world.

A unique research project at the University of Haifa is diving into the connection between public health and marine science, exploring how coastal cliff collapses—often triggered by climate change—are affecting communities around the world.

A unique research project at the University of Haifa is diving into the connection between public health and marine science, exploring how coastal cliff collapses—often triggered by climate change—are affecting communities around the world.