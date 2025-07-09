How climate change is reshaping coastlines—and communities

A unique research project at the University of Haifa is diving into the connection between public health and marine science, exploring how coastal cliff collapses—often triggered by climate change—are affecting communities around the world.
Dr. Shirra Freeman, co-director of the university’s International MPH Program, and recent program graduate Madison Lewis, have teamed up to assess the broad health and societal impacts of these geological events. Lewis is conducting a systematic review that considers not only physical risks but also the economic, mental health, and tourism-related consequences of cliff collapses.
“There are very few people who can bring together knowledge of health economics and environmental impact,” said Freeman. “Madison’s work is helping us understand how something like cliff erosion or collapse can ripple through a community’s well-being.”

