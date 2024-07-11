'Got you stuff for your place," father's last message to son before rocket hits

Nir Baranes — who was killed alongside his wife Noa when their car took a direct hit from a Hezbollah missiles barrage in the Golan Heights on Tuesday sent his son a message shortly before the car was hit. “Well done sweety. We bought some things for your apartment, take them from Mom when you get back.” Hours later Matan wrote to his father, “Dad, where are you?”
The couple, from Kibbutz Ortal, were survived by 18-year-old Matan and two younger children. “I have no words to describe how hurt and confused I am. I feel like they didn’t tell me enough. I can’t believe this,” Matan wrote in a post on his Instagram account.
"Thank you, Mom and Dad, for giving me the best life possible,” he said. “You taught me so many things that make me strong today. I know you’re proud of me up there. I wanted to say I’m sorry if I ever hurt you; you’re the air I breathe. Pure-hearted and good people. Kind people who always helped everyone, funny people who brought joy and laughter with them. I miss our private jokes. In one word - thank you."