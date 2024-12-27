How do Tel Aviv residents feel about the Houthi Attacks on Israel?

ILTV visits the heart of Tel Aviv, where late-night rocket sirens have been echoing, to explore their impact on residents

Shosh Bedrosian, ILTV|
Despite Israel’s strike on Yemen on Thursday, Houthi forces have continued their attacks, launching rockets toward central Israel in the middle of the night.
ILTV spoke with Tel Aviv residents to hear their thoughts on the situation. Some admitted that after hearing a siren, “I keep thinking about them, so they’ve done their work.” Others described the situation as “heartbreaking.” Meanwhile, some residents shared a sense of frustration, calling the ongoing attacks “tiring” and adding that “people abroad don’t understand.”
Watch the video for more:
RESIDENTS READY FOR HOUTHI ATTACKS
(ILTV)
