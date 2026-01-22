IDF uncovers weapons and hideouts in 1-kilometer Hamas tunnel near Yellow Line

Troops from the Kfir Brigade, operating under the command of the Gaza Division, have been active east of the Yellow Line to dismantle terrorist infrastructure, according to the IDF.
During the operation, the forces worked alongside the Yahalom Unit to locate and dismantle an underground tunnel route approximately one kilometer long. The tunnel contained weapons and three hideouts used by terrorists from the Hamas terrorist organization, according to the IDF.
IDF forces under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue operating to remove any immediate threat, the military said.