IDF uncovers weapons and hideouts in 1-kilometer Hamas tunnel near Yellow Line

IDF forces operating east of the Yellow Line uncovered weapons and three underground hideouts used by Hamas terrorists as part of ongoing efforts to remove immediate threats under the ceasefire framework

|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
yellow line
Hamas
tunnels
IDF
Troops from the Kfir Brigade, operating under the command of the Gaza Division, have been active east of the Yellow Line to dismantle terrorist infrastructure, according to the IDF.
(Footage: IDF)
During the operation, the forces worked alongside the Yahalom Unit to locate and dismantle an underground tunnel route approximately one kilometer long. The tunnel contained weapons and three hideouts used by terrorists from the Hamas terrorist organization, according to the IDF.
IDF forces under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue operating to remove any immediate threat, the military said.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""