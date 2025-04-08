Dutch foreign minister summons Israeli envoy for clarification of Gaza paramedic incident

Dutch Foreign Affairs minister Caspar Veldkamp has summoned the Israeli ambassador in the Netherlands over the situation in Gaza, the government said in a statement on Tuesday.
It added that the meeting will be held on Wednesday.
According to the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, the summons specifically concerns a request for clarification about the recent “paramedic incident,” in which Palestinian paramedics and humanitarian workers were killed during an Israeli strike. The IDF later said six of them were later identified as Hamas terrorists.
On Sunday, the IDF said that Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir had ordered a more in-depth investigation into the incident, with a full review expected in the coming days. The probe is being conducted by the General Staff Fact-Finding Mechanism, headed by retired Maj. Gen. Yoav Har-Even. Once the investigation is complete, its findings will be presented to the chief of staff.
According to the IDF, the incident occurred in an active combat zone. Preliminary findings indicate that troops opened fire after feeling threatened, following a prior encounter in the same area. The IDF said that six Hamas terrorists were identified among those killed in the incident.
“All claims regarding the event will be examined thoroughly and in detail by the investigative mechanism,” the IDF said, “in order to establish the facts and determine how to proceed.”