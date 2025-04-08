Dutch foreign minister summons Israeli envoy for clarification of Gaza paramedic incident

Ambassador Modi Ephraim was summoned for a meeting to clarify the incident in Rafah, in which 15 aid workers and paramedics were killed, according to the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf 

Dutch Foreign Affairs minister Caspar Veldkamp has summoned the Israeli ambassador in the Netherlands over the situation in Gaza, the government said in a statement on Tuesday.
It added that the meeting will be held on Wednesday.
Video that allegedly shows the killing of the paramedics in the Rafah incident
(Video: The NY Times)
According to the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, the summons specifically concerns a request for clarification about the recent “paramedic incident,” in which Palestinian paramedics and humanitarian workers were killed during an Israeli strike. The IDF later said six of them were later identified as Hamas terrorists.
2 View gallery
כותרות בעולם על תקרית הרג 15 הפרמדיקים ברפיחכותרות בעולם על תקרית הרג 15 הפרמדיקים ברפיח
Photo taken from cellphone of one of the killed paramedics
On Sunday, the IDF said that Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir had ordered a more in-depth investigation into the incident, with a full review expected in the coming days. The probe is being conducted by the General Staff Fact-Finding Mechanism, headed by retired Maj. Gen. Yoav Har-Even. Once the investigation is complete, its findings will be presented to the chief of staff.
2 View gallery
גופות הפרמדיקים בבית החולים בחאן יונסגופות הפרמדיקים בבית החולים בחאן יונס
The bodies of the paramedics at a Khan Younis hospital
(Photo: AFP)
According to the IDF, the incident occurred in an active combat zone. Preliminary findings indicate that troops opened fire after feeling threatened, following a prior encounter in the same area. The IDF said that six Hamas terrorists were identified among those killed in the incident.
“All claims regarding the event will be examined thoroughly and in detail by the investigative mechanism,” the IDF said, “in order to establish the facts and determine how to proceed.”
