Hamas softens stance on partial hostage deal as Israel weighs next move

On Friday afternoon, former hostages and relatives of those still held in Gaza gathered for the second consecutive week outside Defense Minister Israel Katz’s home in Kfar Ahim for a “Shabbat welcome” ceremony. Among them were former hostages Sasha Troponov and Yair Horn, marking six months since their release, as well as survivor Yaffa Adar and other families.

“I came here to show support for my brothers,” Troponov said. “Right now, they are suffocating underground. My friends are still there — people who no longer remember what it’s like to walk outside and breathe fresh air, instead of the damp, stale air of the tunnels. People who no longer know freedom, who would give anything to be here today standing beside me.”

