US explores Israeli strikes on Yemen's Houthis; IDF chief warns of election delay

Contrary to a report that American officials had asked Israel to carry out strikes against Iran, the United States instead explored with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir whether Israel could conduct strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, amid escalating fighting between the rebels and Saudi Arabia and deadly missile attacks on Riyadh's international airport.

Dramatic footage published Sunday shows the moment of Saturday's missile strike on King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital, which killed at least 12 people and wounded more than 300 others.

Footage of the moment of impact at Riyadh airport

The Americans are seeking to avoid direct involvement in the escalating crisis, with the US midterm elections scheduled for next month. Zamir warned his American counterparts that an Israeli strike could trigger further escalation with the Houthis and potentially with Iran. He also cautioned that such a development could lead to the indefinite postponement of Israel's elections, currently scheduled for October 27.

In a conversation between Zamir and the commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), Adm. Brad Cooper, the two also discussed the possibility of future strikes against Iran. However, their talks did not involve concrete plans for military action in the immediate future.

Eyal Zamir and the commander of US Central Command ( Photo: IDF )

Both the Israeli Air Force and the IDF's Military Intelligence Directorate remain on constant alert for possible escalation with Iran, which is still considered Israel's primary military front.

The Israeli and American militaries have maintained close coordination in recent months, continuing the cooperation established following the declaration of a ceasefire and the conclusion of Operation Roaring Lion in April.

Meanwhile, the IDF's Military Intelligence Directorate is working to build an extensive target bank in Iran, covering missile capabilities, strike systems, military buildup and facilities connected to the Iranian nuclear program. The IDF Spokesperson's Unit declined to comment.

Just over a week ago, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned during a visit to the Tel Nof Air Base that Israel's enemies might attempt to launch attacks ahead of the upcoming elections.