Turkish court paves way to turn Hagia Sophia into a mosque

A Turkish court annulled on Friday a 1934 government decree turning Istanbul's Hagia Sophia into a museum, paving the way for the building's conversion back into mosque despite international warnings against such a move.

President Tayyip Erdogan had proposed restoring the mosque status of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, a focal point of both the Christian Byzantine and Muslim Ottoman empires and now one of the most visited monuments in Turkey.

