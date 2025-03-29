Amsterdam University alumni return diplomas in protest of anti-Israel decision

Fifty alumni of the University of Amsterdam, both Jewish and non-Jewish, have returned their diplomas in protest of the university’s recent decision to sever ties with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem , citing alleged connections to the IDF and human rights violations.

The protest follows an announcement earlier this month by the University of Amsterdam’s rector that student exchange and academic cooperation with the Israeli institution would be halted. The Dutch university claimed the Hebrew University maintains “close ties with the Israel Defense Forces,” including cooperation with the military industry, and accused it of involvement in “systematic violations of human rights.”

2 View gallery University of Amsterdam alumni return their diplomas in protest of institution's decision to sever ties with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem ( Photo: Marc Ellenberg )

Critics of the move, including dozens of alumni, argue the decision was made under pressure from anti-Israel activists and pro-Palestinian demonstrators who caused an estimated €4 million in damage during protests at the Dutch university last year. The demonstrators had demanded an academic boycott of Israeli institutions.

Uri Rosenthal, a Jewish-Dutch politician who served as the Netherlands’ foreign minister from 2010 to 2012, condemned the university’s decision, saying, “They didn’t even hold a hearing with the Hebrew University” and that the decision was made solely due to activist pressure. “Some of the protesters have no connection to the university at all,” he added.

Author Keyvan Shahbazi, a Dutch-Iranian cultural figure and alumnus who fled Iran in 1983 after being tortured by the Islamist regime, was among those who returned his diploma. “The university has surrendered to terror,” Shahbazi said, praising the Hebrew University’s research quality as “exceptionally high and enviable.”

Alumni opposing the severance argue that no other university worldwide is asked to cut ties with academic institutions involved in defense research, even in conflict zones.

Moran Zelikovich, a graduate of the university’s research master’s program and now an immigration advisor in the Netherlands, said, “This kind of protest is extremely rare in Dutch society. The Dutch avoid confrontation, but this decision has gone too far.” She added that she witnessed antisemitism on campus during her studies a decade ago and was not surprised by the university’s latest move.

A university spokesperson said the administration “regrets the initiative” by the alumni and would like to open dialogue with them. Responding to accusations that anti-Israel activists are dictating university policy, the spokesperson said consultations began in May 2024, when protests first erupted. A working group of experts was formed, and the decision was based on independent recommendations.

Ronny Naftaniel, a former leader of the Dutch Jewish community and one of the 50 alumni who returned their degrees, said: “I learned a core value at the university — that people should be judged by what they do and say. Canceling student exchanges with the Hebrew University, regardless of students’ political views, based on a flimsy report — that is discrimination based on nationality. That’s why I returned my economics degree.”

Naftaniel added that alumni later spoke with the university board, which “seemed to understand the pain we feel. Now it’s time for action.”