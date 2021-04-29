Syria screens candidates in polls expected to re-elect Assad

Syria will decide within 12 days a final list of candidates for presidential polls next month, a government minister said on Thursday, setting the stage for an event all but certain to reinstate President Bashar al-Assad for a fourth term.

Minister of Information Imad Sarah told reporters the constitutional court would look into the eligibility of 51 candidates, including Assad, for the May 26 vote.

