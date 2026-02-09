Identical twins on trial for double murder in France, but DNA evidence can't tell them apart

Identical twin brothers in France are on trial for a double murder, but the court is struggling to determine which sibling pulled the trigger—because both share the same DNA.
Samuel and Jérémy Y., both 33, are among five defendants charged in connection with the September 2020 killings of two young men, aged 17 and 25, as well as multiple attempted murders the following month during a series of gang-related shootouts.
The twins are accused of conspiring to commit the murders. In one of the gun battles, investigators recovered a rifle containing DNA that could only belong to one of the brothers, but forensic experts have been unable to determine which one.
A police officer testified that criminal investigators cannot distinguish between the brothers’ genetic material. Because identical twins originate from a single fertilized egg that splits in two, they share the same genetic code and blood type.
French police believe the brothers exploited their genetic similarity to cover their tracks and confuse law enforcement. According to Le Parisien, a senior officer said the twins frequently swap clothes, phones and ID documents.
So far, both brothers have refused to cooperate with the court. During a hearing on Tuesday, they were reportedly removed from the courtroom after refusing to stand before the judges.
With DNA evidence proving inconclusive, investigators have turned to other forms of intelligence, including mobile phone data, surveillance footage, wiretaps and efforts to reconstruct the twins’ movements during the killings.
The trial is ongoing, and a verdict is expected by the end of February.