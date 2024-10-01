'Hezbollah turned villages into bases': IDF captures key areas in southern Lebanon

The IDF’s ground operation in southern Lebanon began overnight between Monday and Tuesday with a covert crossing under the cover of heavy air and artillery strikes that lasted throughout the night. Forces consisting of three brigade combat teams that previously fought together in the Gaza Strip have secured dominant areas in southern Lebanon in the initial move.
The combat teams are expected to encounter resistance from Hezbollah terrorists, as well as advanced anti-tank threats. However, the fact that the IDF has been attacking hundreds of targets in the areas into which the forces entered for nearly a year is expected to ease their operations during the fighting.
"The Israel Defense Forces is conducting limited and targeted raids along Israel’s northern border against the threat that Hezbollah poses to civilians in northern Israel. These localized ground raids will target Hezbollah strongholds that threaten Israeli towns, kibbutzim and communities along our border," IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a statement to the foreign press on Tuesday.
"Hezbollah turned Lebanese villages next to Israeli villages into military bases all ready for an attack on Israel. Hezbollah had prepared to use those villages as staging grounds for an October 7-style invasion into Israeli homes. Hezbollah planned to invade Israel, attack Israeli communities and massacre innocent men, women and children. They called this plan ‘Conquer the Galilee,'" he said.
Hagari also criticized the UN, the international community and Lebanon. "For decades, UN Security Council resolutions have called on Lebanon to make sure that its territory is free of non-governmental armed groups. UN Security Council resolution 1701 from 2006, agreed upon by Israel and Lebanon, requires that there be no armed personnel assets and weapons other than those of the government of Lebanon and UNIFIL in southern Lebanon. Eighteen years after 1701, Hezbollah is the world's largest non-state army, and southern Lebanon is swarming with Hezbollah terrorists and weapons.”
“If the State of Lebanon and the world can't push Hezbollah away from our border, we have no choice but to do it ourselves. I want to make it clear: Our war is with Hezbollah, not with the people of Lebanon. We do not want to harm Lebanese civilians and we're taking measures to prevent that. We will not let the 7th of October happen again on any one of our borders. We will continue doing whatever necessary so that Israeli families can return to their homes in safety and security,” he added.
The limited ground operation in Lebanon was approved by Israel’s Security Cabinet Mondaynight. During the discussion, ministers expressed frustration over leaks that reached the U.S. about the maneuver after they were briefed on the matter by Israel.
Some ministers questioned why the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit addressed the maneuver even before the cabinet discussion and were told it was necessary to address various reports in the foreign media.