'Hezbollah turned villages into bases': IDF captures key areas in southern Lebanon

began overnight between Monday and Tuesday with a covert crossing under the cover of heavy air and artillery strikes that lasted throughout the night. Forces consisting of three brigade combat teams that previously fought together in the Gaza Strip have secured dominant areas in southern Lebanon in the initial move.

, as well as advanced anti-tank threats. However, the fact that the IDF has been attacking hundreds of targets in the areas into which the forces entered for nearly a year is expected to ease their operations during the fighting.

"The Israel Defense Forces is conducting limited and targeted raids along Israel’s northern border against the threat that Hezbollah poses to civilians in northern Israel. These localized ground raids will target Hezbollah strongholds that threaten Israeli towns, kibbutzim and communities along our border," IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a statement to the foreign press on Tuesday.

"Hezbollah turned Lebanese villages next to Israeli villages into military bases all ready for an attack on Israel. Hezbollah had prepared to use those villages as staging grounds for an October 7-style invasion into Israeli homes. Hezbollah planned to invade Israel, attack Israeli communities and massacre innocent men, women and children. They called this plan ‘

Hagari also criticized the UN, the international community and Lebanon. "For decades, UN Security Council resolutions have called on Lebanon to make sure that its territory is free of non-governmental armed groups. UN Security Council resolution 1701 from 2006, agreed upon by Israel and Lebanon, requires that there be no armed personnel assets and weapons other than those of the government of Lebanon and UNIFIL in southern Lebanon. Eighteen years after 1701, Hezbollah is the world's largest non-state army, and southern Lebanon is swarming with Hezbollah terrorists and weapons.”

