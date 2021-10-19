Abu Dhabi crown prince invites Bennett for UAE state visit

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday received an official invitation from Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan to visit the United Arab Emirates in what will be the first state visit of an Israeli premier in the Persian Gulf country.
The invitation was presented to Bennett by the first Emirati ambassador to the Jewish state, Mohamed Al Khaja, during a trilateral meeting with Bahraini ambassador Khaled Yousef al-Jalahmah, marking the first anniversary of the signing of the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords which saw Israel establish diplomatic ties with the two Gulf nations.
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) issued a statement saying that Bennett thanked the Emirati envoy for the invitation and discussed further expanding regional cooperation and building upon the Abraham Accords.
"The stronger the bond between our countries, the stronger the security and stability of the whole region," Bennett said.
While Bennett and bin Zayed have already agreed to meet in the past, this is the first time the UAE extended an official invitation to the prime minister since his inauguration back in June.
In July, the PMO stated that “the prime minister thanked the Crown Prince for the opening of the UAE mission in Israel and for hosting Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in their country,” after the two spoke on the occasion of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha.
The UAE stated that the two talked about cooperation between the countries, the latest challenges and developments in the Middle East and efforts to achieve regional peace and prosperity.