Israel ponders giving aid distribution management in Gaza to US private firm

Amid the Israeli government's plan to delegate the responsibility of distributing humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip to an external company, two main issues are delaying the activation of the American security firm "Orbis," which is slated for this role. Legal challenges arise from the company's operational scope in Gaza and the financial source for covering its services.

Armedf militants raiding an aid truck ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





The anticipated cost for securing aid convoys is projected to be around $60 million, independent of the aid distribution itself, which is estimated at approximately $200 million. Additionally, establishing the company's distribution operations in Gaza is expected to take about three months—a problematic duration as most convoys currently entering the Strip are being plundered.

Orbis is backed by former U.S. Army generals and is affiliated with an American parent company, essentially a conglomerate of six firms. It remains uncertain whether the U.S. will agree to finance the operation, given the financier assumes responsibility for aid distribution. Concerns were voiced in discussions about a scenario where Israel might be accused of a massacre if security personnel were compelled to open fire.

Concurrently, it has been revealed that Israel has paid an advance to the American company to develop plans for a pilot project concerning aid distribution in Jabaliya, located in the northern Gaza Strip. The cabinet is expected to receive an update on the plan on Saturday, but it will not seek approval since a resolution has yet to be found for the challenges of assigning aid distribution to the external company

Earlier, former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant sharply criticized the government's intention to discuss "food distribution to Gaza residents by private companies under IDF security," labeling it a "euphemism for the inception of military governance in Gaza." Gallant argued that "the price will be paid by the soldiers' blood and the State of Israel due to a flawed prioritization that will lead to the neglect of more critical security tasks. Everything hinges on the prior preparation of an alternative entity to replace the IDF in holding the territory—without this, we are on the path to martial law," he stated. "The aid will be distributed by private companies, the companies will be guarded by the IDF, and we will all bear the cost."

1 View gallery IDF troops securing aid trucks ( Photo: REUTERS/Janis Laizans )

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich responded to Gallant's remarks. "for an entire year, he imagined a 'non-existent alternative' to do the work for us, effectively preventing us from taking responsibility for the distribution of humanitarian aid." Smotrich claimed that "since this non-existent entity did not materialize, Gallant allowed Hamas to seize control of humanitarian aid and maintain its rule in the Strip, thereby prolonging the conflict, increasing its cost, and exacerbating the suffering of hostages and their families. It is not the management of humanitarian aid that will lead to casualties, nor a military administration if required, but rather the fear of achieving total victory and territorial control that is essential for security."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir fiercely criticized Gallant as well. "Tonight it was proven again how wise it was for the Prime Minister to dismiss the failed Defense Minister Gallant—as is well known, my position is clear that humanitarian aid should be exchanged only for humanitarian aid, but in any case—as long as aid continues—IDF control over the humanitarian aid to Gaza residents is crucial to dismantle Hamas and strip it of its remaining control of Gaza, which is the goal of the war. Gallant, who is deeply entrenched in the old paradigm and supported by the opposition, would be better off remaining there."

Adversely, former War Cabinet member Benny Gantz backed Gallant's statements, asserting that "Israeli security control in Gaza is essential. Israeli governance when our soldiers are dealing with sewage and garbage is disastrous."

