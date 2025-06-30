'Promoting peace': Trump lifts sanctions on Syria as it considers normalization with Israel

White House spokesperson, Karoline Leavitt, announced Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump will later in the evening sign an executive order that removes most of the American sanctions on Syria—two and a half months after his historic meeting in Riyadh with Syrian President Ahmad al‑Sharaa. Trump had already promised at that time to lift the sanctions, to allow Syria to “start anew.”

White House spokeswoman on lifting sanctions on Syria: "It promotes peace"

In May, the U.S. administration announced some easing of sanctions to encourage new investments in Syria. However, Leavitt now stated that Trump is directing a “canceling of the sanctions regime”—meaning the majority of sanctions imposed on Syria by successive U.S. administrations since 1979, when Syria was first designated a State Sponsor of Terrorism.

CBS reported that removing certain sanctions may require congressional legislation, and it is still unclear exactly how the executive order Trump will sign is being drafted. Leavitt emphasized that sanctions targeting ousted Syrian dictator Bashar Assad and his associates—imposed for the atrocities the Syrian regime committed during the bloody 14‑year civil war that ended last December with the takeover by al‑Sharaa‑led jihadist rebels—will not be lifted.

“This is another promise the president is delivering in order to promote peace and stability in the region,” Leavitt said. She added that Trump “is committed to helping Syria become stable, united and at peace with itself and its neighbors.”

1 View gallery US President Donald Trump met with Syrian President Ahmad al‑Sharaa in Riyadh in May ( Photo: SAUDI ROYAL PALACE / BANDAR AL-JALOUD/AFP )

The new order comes amid ongoing talks about a security agreement between Israel and Syria. Although Jerusalem currently rules out the possibility of normalization—due to Syria’s insistence on full withdrawal from the Golan Heights—Trump himself on Sunday expressed hope that additional countries would join the Abraham Accords and recognize Israel.

In an interview with Fox News yesterday, he specifically mentioned the removal of sanctions on Syria in that context, saying, “this is significant.” During his meeting with al‑Shara’ in Saudi Arabia, while visiting the Middle East, Trump urged the Syrian President to join the Abraham Accords, and later expressed confidence that he would do so once conditions in Syria “stabilize.”

