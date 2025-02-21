Chechen teen held for planning attack on Israeli Embassy in Berlin, report says

An 18-year-old ethnic Chechen has been arrested on suspicion of planning an attack on the Israeli Embassy in Berlin, German newspaper Bild reported on Friday.

German police confirmed the Russian national was detained on Thursday and placed in investigative custody on Friday, and that he was under investigation for planning an attack. They declined to comment further on the background and motive.

1 View gallery Israeli Embassy in Berlin ( Photo: John MACDOUGALL / AFP )

The Israeli Embassy could not be reached for comment outside of business hours, while state prosecutors and the Russian embassy did not immediately respond to written requests for comment from Reuters.

Bild said the investigation had been the result of a tip-off from a foreign intelligence agency. It said the suspect had been trying to leave the country via Berlin's BER airport when he was detained.