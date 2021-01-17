Lebanon signs with Pfizer for 2.1 million vaccine doses

Lebanon finalized a deal with Pfizer on Sunday for 2.1 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine amid surge in infections that has overwhelmed the country's health care system.

