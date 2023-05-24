Anti-LGBTQ lawmaker Avi Maoz set for government comeback

MK Avi Maoz, leader of the openly homophobic Noam Party who resigned from the government in late February , will be reinstated to his position of deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Office next Sunday.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter >>

More stories:

Maoz, whose appointment to oversee external programming in schools sparked outrage around the country, handed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu his letter of resignation in which he explained that he was "astonished to discover that there is no serious intention of honoring the coalition agreement regarding the Jewish National Identity Authority," a body that he was supposed to lead.

2 View gallery Avi Maoz ( Photo: Shaul Golan )

Maoz’s return to the government was made possible after the approval of the state budget by the Knesset Wednesday morning which will allocate NIS 120 million ($32 million) to the Jewish National Identity Authority in 2023, and an additional NIS 165 million ($45 million) in 2024. The spending will be brought to a final vote at the weekly Cabinet meeting on Sunday.

The text of the proposal states that "it is proposed to strengthen Jewish national identity through various projects, including research, support, scholarships, joint initiatives, and actions among various publics, including youth, adults, people with special needs, and other populations."

2 View gallery Maoz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: PR )

The proposal also includes a budget earmarked for the development of a system separate from the Education Ministry that would provide parents with access to information and transparency about external programs taught to their children in schools.

Maoz, an outspoken advocate against LGBTQ+ rights, has accused such external programs of inculcating children with anti-Zionist and anti-family values.