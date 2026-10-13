Bomb threat on Delta flight from New York prompts searches at Ben Gurion Airport

Passengers were quickly taken off the aircraft and the jet moved to an isolated area; extensive searches are underway

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Delta Air Lines
Ben Gurion Airport
A Delta Air Lines flight arriving from New York was the subject of a bomb threat Tuesday morning after an anonymous message claimed an explosive device was on board the aircraft, which had landed at Ben Gurion Airport.
Passengers were quickly taken off the plane following the warning. The aircraft was then moved to an isolated area of the airport, where comprehensive security searches were underway.
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Bomb threat on Delta flight from New York prompts searches at Ben Gurion Airport
(Photo: Delta Air Lines)
The credibility of the anonymous report has not yet been established, and there has been no confirmation that an explosive device was present. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under examination.
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