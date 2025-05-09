Will Trump recognize a Palestinian state? Gulf analysts weigh in ahead of Mideast summit

Saudi Arabia will host a Gulf-U.S. summit in mid-May, part of U.S. President Donald Trump's first visit to Saudi Arabia during his second term. This follows the summit held on May 21, 2017, during Trump's first term.

The summit, hosted by Saudi Arabia in its capital, Riyadh, was preceded by numerous predictions regarding the announcement that Trump referred to, describing it as a "very important announcement" during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House on Tuesday.

In addition to what Trump intends to announce, the summit's agenda and the deals and agreements expected to take place have become the talk of the town, ranging from security and military deals to technology deals and artificial intelligence deals.

All Gulf leaders are scheduled to participate in the Gulf-U.S. summit, with the exception of King Salman bin Abdulaziz, who has been absent from public events or meetings due to health issues.

A Gulf diplomatic source, who declined to be named or disclose his position, said, "President Trump will issue a declaration regarding the State of Palestine and American recognition of it, and that there will be the establishment of a Palestinian state without the presence of Hamas."

The source also added, "If an announcement of American recognition of the State of Palestine is made, it will be the most important declaration that will change the balance of power in the Middle East, and more countries will join the Abraham Accords."

The source confirmed that economic agreements will certainly be present, but many of them have already been announced, and we may witness the Gulf states being exempted from tariffs.

Ahmed Al-Ibrahim, a former Gulf diplomat, said, "I don't expect it to be about Palestine. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and King Abdullah II of Jordan have not been invited. They are the two countries closest to Palestine, and it would be important for them to be present at any event like this."

Al-Ibrahim also said, "There will be major deals coming, perhaps similar to what happened at the 2017 Gulf-U.S. summit, with Saudi deals worth more than $400 billion. Let's not forget that the UAE announced investments in the U.S. worth more than $1 trillion, and Saudi Arabia announced investments worth more than $600 billion."

He continued, "This is clear because Trump intends to visit the UAE and Qatar after concluding his visit to Saudi Arabia. These are two important economies with significant financial resources and major investments in the United States."

Ahmed Boushouki, a Saudi political analyst, said, "This is about major economic deals that will take place in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Perhaps Trump hinted at this when he told the American people to 'buy stocks now, before his big announcement in the next two days.'"

Regarding the news of a peaceful U.S.-Saudi nuclear cooperation to generate electricity in Saudi Arabia, Boushouki said, "Saudi Arabia has had a program announced since 2010, and it has been discussed several times before. International companies are now working to implement these projects in Saudi Arabia."

Plans are currently underway in Saudi Arabia to build the kingdom's first nuclear reactor, with several international companies competing to design and build the reactor. Meanwhile, the neighboring Gulf country, the United Arab Emirates, already owns the Barakah reactor and is the only Arab country with a four-reactor nuclear power plant, in collaboration with a Korean company.

The story is written by Ali Hussain and reprinted with permission from The Media Line .