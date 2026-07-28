‘Where to kill Melania?’: Iranian media targets US first lady in threatening video | Watch

Iranian media published a threatening video titled “Where to Kill Melania?!” that purports to identify ways to assassinate U.S. first lady Melania Trump .

The video was released by Tasnim News Agency, which is close to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, following a series of posts by President Donald Trump that included AI-generated images mocking Iran.

‘Where to kill Melania?’: Iranian media targets US first lady in threatening video

It opens with an image of Melania Trump’s profile drawn in blood beneath the words “Where to Kill Melania?!” and calls on what it describes as “global freedom fighters” to target her. The video ends with a warning directed at the president’s 20-year-old son: “Barron Trump, wait for us!”

English subtitles claim that the information presented was collected from “anonymous security networks and satellite images,” although the details shown appear to be publicly available.

The video includes the Secret Service call signs used for Trump and his wife, as well as images of presidential motorcades and locations in New York associated with the first lady.

It identifies luxury Manhattan stores where Melania is known to shop, including Bergdorf Goodman and Saks Fifth Avenue, declaring that her interest in fashion has become her “biggest weakness.”

The narrator describes supposed signs that could indicate an impending visit by the first lady, including the removal of public trash cans and the welding shut of manhole covers along her route.

The video, much of which appears to have been generated using artificial intelligence, then outlines possible methods of attacking Melania. It suggests contaminating clothing at luxury stores with the nerve agent VX and offering large sums of money to three stylists identified by name.

It also points to the location of a nearby hospital and claims that knowing or working with hospital staff could provide information about Melania’s presence.

The White House and the first lady’s office were contacted for comment, according to the report.

The video was published shortly after threatening billboards appeared across Tehran targeting members of the Trump family. One displayed images of Melania, Barron and Trump’s daughter Ivanka with their eyes edited shut and the word “KILLED” placed over them.

“Hey, terrorist! Get ready to die,” the billboard read.

Another display, carrying the slogan “blood for blood,” called for the deaths of Trump, his wife and his children.

( Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images )

Melania, Barron and other members of the Trump family receive continuous protection from the Secret Service. The agency also secures Trump’s residences, including the White House, Trump Tower in New York, his golf properties and the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

U.S. media reported that Melania made few public appearances this month and did not attend the White House correspondents’ dinner over the weekend. A source close to her attributed the absence to a scheduling conflict.

Trump has faced Iranian threats for some time and has publicly said Tehran considers him its primary assassination target. He recently told the New York Post that he had “left instructions” regarding the U.S. response if Iran succeeded in killing him.

Separately, Iran’s Mehr News Agency published an AI-generated video mocking the U.S. military. It showed a Lego-style American soldier crawling from a crashed helicopter in extreme heat while an Iranian soldier drank tea nearby.