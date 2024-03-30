Hamas moves hostages across Gaza in ambulances, released captive reveals

Former hostage Hagar Brodutch has revealed harrowing details of her abduction and captivity by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, including the transportation of hostages in ambulances across the territory.

Brodutch, along with her three children and a three-year-old neighbor, were held captive for 51 days before being released.

3 View gallery Ambulance in Khan Younis, Gaza

The ordeal began on October 7 when Brodutch, residing in Kibbutz Kfar Azza, found her young neighbor, Abigail Edan , covered in her parents' blood after Hamas terrorists murdered them.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Brodutch recounted the traumatic experience of being taken hostage by Hamas terrorists.

According to Brodutch, they were transported to a new location in Gaza wrapped in white sheets inside an ambulance. During the journey, they witnessed the destruction of their village and the celebration of their capture by thousands of Gazans. The terrorists showcased Brodutch and her daughter to the cheering crowd, boasting of their abduction of an Israeli girl.

"Hamas's barbaric act of parading us through the streets like trophies will forever haunt me," Brodutch stated.

Held in dire conditions, Brodutch and her children endured starvation, confinement in dark and unsanitary rooms, and constant fear of airstrikes. Despite being held captive, Brodutch remained hopeful of rescue, believing that Israel would spare no effort to secure their release.

3 View gallery Brodutch family, Hagar and her three children Ofry, Yuval and Oria, were released from captivity ( Photo: Schneider Medical Center )

"After enduring days of terror and uncertainty, the moment we were freed was a mix of relief and disbelief," Brodutch shared.

After 51 days in captivity, Brodutch and her family were finally released, but not without further trauma. They were driven through streets lined with hostile Gazans, shouting and attempting to grab them, before reaching safety.

"The cheers of the crowd as we passed through the streets were chilling. It felt like we were being paraded as prizes in a sick game," Brodutch recalled.

The impact of the ordeal on Brodutch and her children has been profound, with lasting psychological scars. She emphasized the urgency of rescuing all remaining hostages and bringing them back home to safety.

3 View gallery Israeli hostages trasnferred to Israel by the Red Cross ( Photo: AP Photo/Hatem Ali )

"The nightmares and trauma of our captivity continue to haunt us. No one should endure what we went through," Brodutch urged.

The revelations from Brodutch shed light on the brutal tactics employed by Hamas and underscore the urgency of efforts to secure the release of all hostages held in Gaza.

The Israeli government faces mounting pressure to prioritize the safe return of hostages and prevent further tragedies like Brodutch's ordeal.

Reprinted with permission from i24NEWS .