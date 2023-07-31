Gallant says IDF ready for war but unity of purpose at risk

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Monday that the IDF's preparedness for war was currently in tact but there was a real danger to the unity of forces amid protests of the government's judicial legislation. "In the long-term, current events could have an impact," Gallant said in a meeting with the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. "There is a sense that the unity of purpose among troops, is eroding," he said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused to meet with IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi to discuss the repercussions of his legislative push on the military before the Knesset voted last week, to limit the ability of the Supreme Court to review government decisions - in the reasonability clause and members of his coalition refused to hear senior commanders of the military who came to the Knesset and were reportedly warning that passing the bill could impact military readiness.

3 View gallery Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

In the two-hour-long meeting on Monday, lawmakers argued over the announcement of volunteers in the IDF reserves, including pilots in the Air Force, members of intelligence units, cybersecurity units and elite forces, that they would no longer serve what they called a non-democratic regime. Coalition members said the IDF should brand the protesting volunteers as deserters, a term used by Netanyahu in his public statements.

The committee was briefed by the military's operations chief and hi-ranking officers in the intelligence forces who said there was a chance that military readiness would be impacted within weeks if the current situation remained unchanged.

Mass protests have been taking place over the past 30 weeks after the government announced its plans to overhaul the judiciary and pass laws that would according to some, change the balance of power between the judicial branch and the executive and legislative branches, granting power to the government and its coalition in the Knesset.

3 View gallery A declaration signed by volunteers in the military reserves to no longer serve in the IDF ( Photo: Roni Green Shaulov )

Officials in the military said they were concerned that the unity among the troops, which has always been taken for granted, would be dissolved.

A video clip was circulated on social media and shared by ministers in Netanyahu's government, had spread rapidly among members of the military. The clip depicted pilots in the Air Force, deserting troops under fire on the ground, because they would not object to the judicial legislation. The clip was just recently sent to recruits of the Golani brigade and spread quickly among them, to the dismay of their commanders.

The well-produced inciting video was condemned by the IDF spokesperson after National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar both shared it on their own social media platforms. Zohar, a member of Netanyahu's Likud Party later removed it but Ben-Gvir had not.

3 View gallery Inciting video clip shows pilots deserting troops on the ground after they refuse to condemn government legislation

Some on the right, also referred to an incident on Israel's border with Egypt, when air support was delayed amid an attack from an Egyptian border guard, killing three members of the IDF. The air support would not have altered the situation on the ground, an investigation concluded. But the narrative promoted has already caused damage that would take a long time to repair, military officials said.