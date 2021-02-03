Canada puts Proud Boys on terror list, calls group neo-fascist

Canada named the far-right Proud Boys a terrorist entity on Wednesday on the grounds that it openly supports violence and played a "pivotal role" in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 that left five people dead.
Calling it "a neo-fascist organization," Canada' public safety ministry said the Proud Boys "openly encouraged, planned, and conducted violent activities against those they perceive to be opposed to their ideology and political beliefs.
"The group's founder, Gavin McInnes, is Canadian but now lives in the United States.