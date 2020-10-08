EasyJet says pandemic causes annual loss of over $1 billion

British airline easyJet warned it would report an annual loss of as much as 845 million pounds ($1.09 billion), its first ever, and said it kept its finances under review as the pandemic meant it was only flying 25% of planned capacity.
The airline has signalled to the government that it may need further financial support, according to media reports on Thursday. That is the first time easyJet, which was founded in 1995, has ever made a full-year loss.
For the 12 months to the end of September, easyJet said it expects to report a headline loss before tax in the range of 815 million pounds to 845 million pounds, worse than the consensus forecast of 794 million pounds, according to Refinitiv data.