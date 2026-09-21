Terrorist visited Binyamin spring day before attack; IDF tracker shot him, saved victim’s son

The terrorist who murdered Netanel at the spring was shot and wounded by a tracker from the Binyamin Brigade, effectively saving Netanel’s 16-year-old son, who was beside him. Details of the attack at Ein Raya spring, also known as Banaba spring, show that the terrorist, 37-year-old Hamas operative Kadri Samara, had been in the area a day before carrying out the attack and exploited the fact that many people come to immerse in the spring on the eve of Yom Kippur.

Following the attack, IDF forces raided the town of Bidu, northwest of Jerusalem, where the terrorist lived, and according to Palestinians surrounded a mosque. Palestinians said Monday that about 50 people were detained and held in one of the town’s homes after troops took control of the building.

Bathers at the spring during the shooting attack: 'Is there an army here?' ( Video: Section 27A of the Copyright Law )

Gallery IDF raid in the town of Bidu ( Photo: AFP )

The victim, Netanel 'Nati' Shakron ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

An initial investigation found that the terrorist acted alone throughout the attack. He drove to the area of the spring near the Binyamin community of Neve Tzuf, then opened fire on the vehicle of Netanel Shakron, a father of six from the community of Ali Zahav. His eldest son, who was in the vehicle, was not hurt.

IDF forces in Ramallah during the manhunt

The terrorist was arrested at a clinic in Ramallah following a manhunt. He fled there wounded after the tracker, who was in the area in an armored vehicle, opened fire on him. Duvdevan troops who rushed to the scene apprehended him in his bed and were photographed surrounding it in images later circulated on Palestinian social media.

The raid in Bidu ( Photo: AFP )

The terrorist, Kadri Samara

Troops surrounding the captured terrorist and the vehicle from which he opened fire

Netanel, a high-tech professional who worked as an information systems analyst at Hachshara Insurance Company, is survived by his wife, Meirav, and six children. The eldest, an 11th-grade student, had accompanied him to the spring, while the youngest is 4. His funeral will be held Monday at 11 p.m.