Terrorist visited Binyamin spring day before attack; IDF tracker shot him, saved victim’s son

The terrorist who murdered Netanel at the spring was shot and wounded by a tracker from the Binyamin Brigade, effectively saving Netanel’s 16-year-old son, who was beside him. Details of the attack at Ein Raya spring, also known as Banaba spring, show that the terrorist, 37-year-old Hamas operative Kadri Samara, had been in the area a day before carrying out the attack and exploited the fact that many people come to immerse in the spring on the eve of Yom Kippur.
Following the attack, IDF forces raided the town of Bidu, northwest of Jerusalem, where the terrorist lived, and according to Palestinians surrounded a mosque. Palestinians said Monday that about 50 people were detained and held in one of the town’s homes after troops took control of the building.
An initial investigation found that the terrorist acted alone throughout the attack. He drove to the area of the spring near the Binyamin community of Neve Tzuf, then opened fire on the vehicle of Netanel Shakron, a father of six from the community of Ali Zahav. His eldest son, who was in the vehicle, was not hurt.
The terrorist was arrested at a clinic in Ramallah following a manhunt. He fled there wounded after the tracker, who was in the area in an armored vehicle, opened fire on him. Duvdevan troops who rushed to the scene apprehended him in his bed and were photographed surrounding it in images later circulated on Palestinian social media.
Netanel, a high-tech professional who worked as an information systems analyst at Hachshara Insurance Company, is survived by his wife, Meirav, and six children. The eldest, an 11th-grade student, had accompanied him to the spring, while the youngest is 4. His funeral will be held Monday at 11 p.m.
Residents of Ali Zahav said: “Netanel was a kind, humble, modest and beloved man, a devoted husband to Meirav and a devoted father to his six children. The Shakron family is a longstanding and deeply rooted family in the community and an inseparable part of the Ali Zahav community. We are all embracing Meirav and the children and will stand by them at this difficult time and in whatever they may need. May his memory be a blessing.”