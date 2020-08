Libya's Tripoli-based, internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) announced a ceasefire on Friday, a statement from its leadership said.

Libya's Tripoli-based, internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) announced a ceasefire on Friday, a statement from its leadership said.

Libya's Tripoli-based, internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) announced a ceasefire on Friday, a statement from its leadership said.