Incendiary balloons spark fires in Gaza border area forest

KKL-JNF workers and foresters reported that at two fires broke out on Wednesday afternoon in the Be'eri forest located on the border with the Gaza Strip due to arson. Fire crews arrived at the scene and got the fires under control. At the same time, disturbances began at the border fence with the Gaza Strip, and Israeli security forces are on the scene. According to Palestinian reports, some rioters "launched incendiary balloons" from the east of the Gaza Strip toward the border settlements.

