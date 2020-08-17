Israel files complaint to UN over Hezbollah border breach

Israel’s new envoy to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, presented on Monday evidence to the international body showing how Hezbollah fighters infiltrated into Israel last month.

The Israeli mission to the UN, in a statement, provided a map laying out the route of the border breach.

“Hezbollah’s terrorist operations, which violate Security Council resolutions, could lead to disaster and wreak havoc on Lebanon," he said.

