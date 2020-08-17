Israel files complaint to UN over Hezbollah border breach

Israel’s new envoy to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, presented on Monday evidence to the international body showing how Hezbollah fighters infiltrated into Israel last month.
The Israeli mission to the UN, in a statement, provided a map laying out the route of the border breach.
Erdan lodged a letter of complaint against Hezbollah.
“Hezbollah’s terrorist operations, which violate Security Council resolutions, could lead to disaster and wreak havoc on Lebanon," he said.
"The role of the UNIFIL force is to prevent these operations and to prevent Hezbollah from turning southern Lebanon into its own terrorist base. If UNIFIL is unable to fulfill this mission, then its existence should be in doubt."