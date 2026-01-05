IDF strikes Hezbollah and Hamas terror targets in Lebanon, the military says

In response to continued violations of cease-fire understandings, the Israel Defense Forces said it began striking Hezbollah and Hamas terrorist targets in Lebanon, as tensions along the northern border showed renewed signs of escalation.

Earlier, the military issued an evacuation warning to residents of four villages in southern Lebanon.

1 View gallery The evacuation warning ( Photo: IDF )

The warning was published in Arabic by IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee. According to the statement, the IDF plans to target Hamas infrastructure near the villages of Annan and Al-Manara, and Hezbollah infrastructure near Kfar Hatta and Ain al-Tina.

Residents of buildings marked on accompanying maps, as well as nearby structures, were instructed to evacuate and move at least 300 meters away from their homes.

The warning came amid growing tensions and concern over a possible renewed escalation between Israel and Hezbollah, more than a year after a cease-fire was declared along the northern border.

Earlier on Monday, the IDF said it had killed two Hezbollah terrorists the previous day in the Jmeijmeh area of southern Lebanon. According to the military, the two were involved in efforts to restore the terrorist organization’s military capabilities.

UNIFIL disrupts Israeli drone using specialized device

Tensions have also been fueled by political developments. While Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met last week in Florida with U.S. President Donald Trump, concerns were voiced in Lebanon that the American president had given Israel what was described as a “green light” to strike in Lebanon.

Separately, after months without incidents, an air raid siren sounded Friday morning in Kibbutz Baram in the Upper Galilee. The IDF initially said an interceptor had been launched at a suspicious target, but later clarified that the alert was triggered by a false identification of a flock of birds. Hezbollah quickly denied any involvement, with a source in the terrorist organization telling Reuters it had no connection to the incident.

Footage shows the killing of terrorists in the Jmeijmeh area ( Photo: IDF )

About two hours later, the IDF struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure at several locations in southern Lebanon, including a training compound used by the Radwan Force. According to the military, the site was used for live-fire drills and other weapons training. Additional military structures used to store weapons were also hit.