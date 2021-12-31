Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
21C
The knife used by alleged terrorist in stabbing attempt on the West Bank on Friday

A Palestinian shot dead by troops in an attempted stabbing attack on the West Bank

The alleged assailant yielding a knife runs towards Israelis standing in a bus stop and after refusing to stop is shot by troops on the scene; after sustaining critical injuries, later dies

Ynet, Agencies |
Updated: 12.31.21, 12:28
IDF troops shot dead a knife-wielding Palestinian assailant in the West Bank on Friday, the army said.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • Citing an initial investigation, it said in a statement that the man had arrived at a junction near the settlement of Ariel in a car, got out and "armed with a knife, ran toward the bus station where civilians and IDF soldiers were standing".
    After he ignored calls to stop, troops on the scene fired shots that critically injured him, and he later died.
    3 צפייה בגלריה
    הסכין שאיתו המחבל ניסה לפגע    הסכין שאיתו המחבל ניסה לפגע
    The knife used by alleged terrorist in stabbing attempt on the West Bank on Friday
    No other injuries were reported.
    Attempted stabbing on the West Bank on Friday
    (Tatspit)
    There was no immediate Palestinian comment on the incident.
    3 צפייה בגלריה
    זירת האירוע בצומת גיתי אבישר    זירת האירוע בצומת גיתי אבישר
    Suspected assailant in stabbing attempt shot dead by troops in the West Bank on Friday
    A settlement regional council mayor thanked the IDF for their quick response.
    "They are the heroes that protect the settlements here," he said.
    Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas earlier in the week to discuss joint efforts to stop terrorism in the West Bank.
    Gantz hosted Abbas at his personal residence in the Israeli city of Rosh Haayin on Tuesday evening in what was the first meeting of the Palestinian leader inside Israel since 2010
    3 צפייה בגלריה
    בני גנץ    בני גנץ
    Defense Minister Benny Gantz
    (Photo: Yair Sagi)
    The two men also discussed Israeli moves to ease the lives of Palestinians in the area.


    First published: 12:22, 12.31.21
    Talkbacks for this article 0