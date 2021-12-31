A Palestinian shot dead by troops in an attempted stabbing attack on the West Bank

IDF troops shot dead a knife-wielding Palestinian assailant in the West Bank on Friday, the army said.
Citing an initial investigation, it said in a statement that the man had arrived at a junction near the settlement of Ariel in a car, got out and "armed with a knife, ran toward the bus station where civilians and IDF soldiers were standing".
After he ignored calls to stop, troops on the scene fired shots that critically injured him, and he later died.
No other injuries were reported.
There was no immediate Palestinian comment on the incident.
A settlement regional council mayor thanked the IDF for their quick response.
"They are the heroes that protect the settlements here," he said.
Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas earlier in the week to discuss joint efforts to stop terrorism in the West Bank.
Gantz hosted Abbas at his personal residence in the Israeli city of Rosh Haayin on Tuesday evening in what was the first meeting of the Palestinian leader inside Israel since 2010
The two men also discussed Israeli moves to ease the lives of Palestinians in the area.
First published: 12:22, 12.31.21