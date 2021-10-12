Russia's Putin to host Bennett for Iran talks next week

Russian President Vladimir Putin will host Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for talks on Iran's nuclear program and other regional security issues, Bennett's office said on Tuesday.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The meeting, held at Putin's invitation, will take place in Sochi on Oct. 22, the Israeli statement said.

3 צפייה בגלריה Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Russian President Vladimir Putin ( Photo: Reuters, AFP )

After talks between Tehran and world powers on reviving the nuclear deal stalled earlier this year, Iran has breached limits set by the accord. It has been enriching small amounts of uranium to its closest-ever levels to weapons-grade purity as its stockpile continues to grow.

Earlier, Bennett called on the United Nations Security Council to take action against Iran over its escalating nuclear program.

Speaking at a conference in Jerusalem, he suggested that Iran's conduct is every nation's problem, and subject to global accountability.

Bennett said he has made the case to other leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, that Iran is violating basic international commitments in the shadow of the now-tattered 2015 nuclear deal.

3 צפייה בגלריה Bennett meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel ( Photo: GPO )

Merkel, who visited Israel on Sunday in her final official visit, said that Germany remains committed to reviving the deal - a step Israel opposes. The Biden administration is also trying to revive the nuclear deal.

Bennett said he expects global powers to "bring (Iran) to the U.N. Security Council, hold Iran accountable for it." That, he added, "would be the peaceful route" forward.

Bennett spoke as Foreign Minister Yair Lapid traveled to Washington, where he was expected to detail Israel's message on Iran in meetings with Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and congressional leaders in both parties.

3 צפייה בגלריה Foreign Minister Yair Lapid ( Photo: AFP )

Israel has vowed to act unilaterally against Iran if need be. Iran says its nuclear program is only for peaceful purposes.