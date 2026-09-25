Italy raids neo-Nazi network over synagogue attack plot, finds bomb manuals and weapons

Italian security forces on Friday searched the homes of 17 people, including 14 minors, as part of a nationwide investigation into an online neo-Nazi and white supremacist network whose members allegedly spread antisemitic propaganda, praised Adolf Hitler and discussed attacks on a synagogue, mosque and school.
The suspects are being investigated on allegations including incitement to commit crimes, propaganda and incitement based on racial, ethnic and religious discrimination, as well as training for terrorist activity and terrorism-related aggravating circumstances.
According to Italian investigators, the probe grew out of prolonged monitoring of online groups and profiles linked to neo-Nazi, white supremacist and accelerationist ideology. Members allegedly circulated material glorifying Hitler, the SS and other Nazi symbols, alongside antisemitic, racist and homophobic content.
The groups also shared manifestos written by far-right mass killers including Anders Breivik, Brenton Tarrant and Stephan Balliet. Investigators said they found instructional material related to homemade explosives and the use of knives and firearms, which they described as presenting a “real danger” because of the way such material was being distributed alongside operational guidance.
Two extremist groups
Investigators focused on two main online groups.
One, called the “New European Order Chat,” allegedly distributed Nazi and white supremacist propaganda, Holocaust denial, antisemitic material, manifestos written by mass killers and manuals on explosives.
The second, called the “Italian Fascist Front,” allegedly circulated racist and antisemitic material targeting Jews, Black people and gay people, as well as videos of executions and massacres of minorities and propaganda linked to The Base, a U.S.-founded neo-Nazi organization.
The Italian Fascist Front allegedly had an internal hierarchy. Its founder and administrator used the title “supreme commander,” while other members were assigned titles including “secretary,” “Blackshirt” and “SS corporal.” Recruitment was conducted through Telegram, with prospective members required to fill out an application form, and participants referred to one another as “comrades in combat.”
According to the investigation, conversations in the groups included threats and proposals involving attacks on a synagogue, a mosque and a school, as well as talk of a “mass reset” and Holocaust denial.
Police searches across several Italian cities uncovered knives and other bladed weapons, Nazi flags and memorabilia, as well as phones, computers and other electronic devices investigators suspect were used to distribute extremist material.
Authorities are continuing to examine the seized devices and the role of each suspect as they seek to determine whether the online activity developed beyond propaganda and discussion into preparations for violence.